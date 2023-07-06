Introducing the Brioche Burger Bun with Tuxedo Sesame Seeds – Available Now from bakerly

bakerly, is thrilled to launch the NEW brioche burger bun with black and white sesame seeds just in time for the summer grilling season.

This burger bun is crafted with a blend of real high-quality ingredients and delicately topped with white and black tuxedo sesame seeds to create a distinct and truly flavorful experience. The brioche bun also provides a more pillowy and richer texture than other traditional burger buns.

This perfect combination of flavor and texture will make for a favorite among many burger connoisseurs, food critics, and home cooks. It’s the ideal addition to any backyard BBQ or casual summer get-together.

As the happy creator of the #1 snack in France, we invite you to experience authentic, fresh-baked goodness at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show. Our lines of brioches, chocolate croissants, pancakes and filled and rolled crepes, are unique and combine great taste with all natural ingredients, and fit today’s active consumer lifestyle.