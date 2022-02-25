Bakerly Baking Up Plans for $35M Commercial Bakery in Southside San Antonio

A baking company known for its crepes and brioche is baking up plans for a huge commercial bakery on San Antonio’s Southside.

Bakerly is planning an estimated $35 million, 137,350-square-foot “French bread and pastry production facility” at 2767 Research Plaza near Brooks on the Southside, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department with Licensing and Regulation. The filing says this is only phase one of the production facility.

Bakerly was founded by Fabien Milon and Julien Caron in France, according to its website, It is now a based in the U.S. under food production company Norac USA. Bakerly currently has a commercial bakery in Easton, Pennsylvania, according to The Morning Call.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: My San Antonio