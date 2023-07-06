Imperial Dade Makes First Acquisition in Dallas, Acquires Lovan Industries

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & DALLAS– Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Lovan Industries (“Lovan” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 66th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Lovan was founded in 1980 and is currently operated by second-generation owner Mike Gilliam. The Gilliam family has grown the business into a leading distributor of industrial and janitorial supplies throughout Dallas. The Lovan team has built a great reputation in the market by ensuring customers receive top quality products and service. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Lovan customers with facilities across the country can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“I would like to enthusiastically welcome everyone at Lovan to the Imperial Dade family. We share the same customer-centric values and I am proud to now work alongside you all,” said Robert Tillis. “We are excited to have Mike’s team on board and go forward together in this next chapter of growth,” said Jason Tillis.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships,” said Mike Gilliam, President and CEO of Lovan.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.