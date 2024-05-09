Aldi Introduces Recyclable Butter Packaging in a UK Supermarket First

Aldi is rolling out a new recyclable wrap packaging on two of its own-label butter lines in a UK supermarket first.

From next month, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket will replace the current non-recyclable packaging on block butter with a paper-based alternative wrap which can be recycled at home.

The change will roll out on its Specially Selected West Country and Yorkshire block butter, helping to remove more than 10 tonnes of non-recyclable packaging from circulation each year.

Aldi also recently replaced the outer plastic wrap for its Everyday Essentials cheese singles with a new paper packaging. This change eliminated a further 23 tonnes of plastic waste annually.

Luke Emery, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi, said: “We are committed to minimising plastic packaging at Aldi, and we are constantly exploring ways in which we can make a meaningful change to our products.

“Through the introduction of these new recyclable packaging innovations, we hope to help customers reduce plastic use when shopping for everyday items at Aldi.”