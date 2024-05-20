Sara Lee Artesano Says Aloha to New Hawaiian Bread and Buns

Brand expands the Artesano portfolio, offering one lucky Miami fan a trip to Hawaii

HORSHAM, Pa. — Sara Lee® Artesano® is thrilled to announce the launch of the latest expansion to their portfolio: Hawaiian Bakery Bread and Buns. This new, innovative variety – available in both sliced bread and buns – is a celebration of Hawaiian flavors, bringing a taste of paradise to the Artesano Bakery Bread and Buns lineup.

As more fans crave the sweet flavor profile that Hawaiian brings, Sara Lee Artesano crafted their Hawaiian variety with premium ingredients to deliver delicious, sweet bread and buns with the perfect tropical twist. Baked without artificial flavors and preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup, these new additions to the Artesano portfolio offer an indulgent flavor and bring a gourmet restaurant experience straight to the consumer’s home.

To celebrate this delicious launch, Miami residents eager to experience Hawaiian-inspired cuisine will enjoy tropical bites that transport them to paradise right in their backyard at the Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian ‘Taste of Paradise’ pop-up event. On Friday, May 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., brand fans can stop by Mary Brickell Village to say aloha and sample delicious recipes on both Artesano Hawaiian Bread and Buns. While savoring the flavors of paradise, a lei-maker will be on-site designing custom fresh flower leis alongside a digital photobooth for fans to capture memories of the event. In addition, one lucky pop-up attendee will be randomly selected to win an unforgettable trip to the Aloha State.

To lend an authentic flavor to the recipes served at the event, Sara Lee Artesano partnered with renowned Hawaii-based chef and television cooking competition regular, Lee Anne Wong to design the event’s menu. Wong, known best for embracing local ingredients and blending flavors with modern techniques, has been a proud Hawaiian resident for more than ten years. In 2023, tragedy struck when Wong’s restaurant in Lahaina – Pap’aina – was destroyed during the Maui wildfires, deeply impacting the Hawaiian community she cherishes. To celebrate the launch of this new variety and to support Wong’s efforts to rebuild and give back to Hawaii, Sara Lee Artesano has donated $10,000 to help fund her philanthropic efforts.

“We’re always innovating as we constantly engage with our consumers to learn more about their tastes and preferences. We’re thrilled to introduce our newest Artesano portfolio expansion, Hawaiian Bread and Buns, inspired by the unique flavors of Hawaii and guaranteed to take you to paradise one bite at a time,” said Ana Melo, Brand Manager, Artesano. “We look forward to bringing a taste of paradise to our pop-up event in Miami and hope it will inspire consumers as they look to incorporate Hawaiian flavors into their favorite meal occasions.”

Made with premium ingredients, Sara Lee Artesano’s new Hawaiian Bread and Buns have the same rich and artisan-style texture that the Artesano Bakery lineup is known for. Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian Bread – known as Alfaro’s Artesano Hawaiian Bread in California – is now available at major food retailers nationwide and has a suggested retail price of $4.59. Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian Buns, available exclusively in the Southeast, have a suggested retail price of $4.49. For more information about Sara Lee products and where to buy them, please visit SaraLeeBread.com.

For the official rules on the Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian sweepstakes, see here.