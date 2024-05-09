Natural Shrimp E-Commerce Update

Significant Packaging Improvements and Streamlined Ordering

DALLAS — Natural Shrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announces that it has launched its online ordering home delivery website at www.naturalshrimpharvest-select.com, including a new dedicated fulfilment center with an upgraded ordering process.

The program and e-commerce website pilot was successfully launched in December 2022 and was met with strong demand. This has allowed Natural Shrimp to conduct research, understand market demand, and gather feedback to proactively implement improvements before fully launching to the public. From this feedback, the web development team implemented UX/UI (user experience/user information) improvements and the fulfillment team implemented a Question/Answer process. This process has resulted in improved packaging to make it sturdier and more reliable and expanded our shipping policy.

With the feedback we have received, our Director of E-commerce, Douwe Iedema, has made and incorporated these changes and improvements into the E-commerce process. Based on customer feedback, we have switched to using biodegradable trays. Each of these trays will hold one pound of “heads-off” shrimp with each tray having an absorption pad to soak up any stray moisture. The shrimp is then vacuumed sealed to guarantee freshness. To be able to be more competitive, an order now will include five trays each with one pound of heads-off shrimp for a total of five pounds of vacuumed sealed shrimp.

In addition to increasing the number of pounds of shrimp per order, Natural Shrimp Harvest-Select will be offering many new specials such as adding a free pound of shrimp. These specials will be offered through our Meta-ad campaign, newsletters and posted on our Facebook page. Keep your eyes open for special offerings from www.naturalshrimpharvest-select.com. Lastly, we have received many requests for an opportunity to just pick up shrimp at a convenient location and time and avoid the high cost of shipment. As a result of these requests, we have decided to implement a new “Pick Up Option” procedure. Currently we plan to offer one day per week pending the demand for this option. Clearly, our loyal purchasers will save on shipping costs as well as packaging and handling costs.

About Natural Shrimp

Natural Shrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Natural Shrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.