Natural Shrimp, Inc. Completes Successful Trial in Japan

Patented Electrocoagulation (EC) and Hydrogas™ Technologies Results from Trial at Aquaculture Farm in Japan

DALLAS — Natural Shrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) (the “Company” or “NSI”), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first seafood-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced it has completed at the end of February 2024 a successful 6-month trial in Japan with the Company’s patented Electrocoagulation (EC) and Hydrogas™ technologies (the “Equipment”).

One week after arriving in Japan, the Natural Shrimp and Hydrenesis’ team, with the assistance of the Japanese team, installed and began operating the Equipment at the Japanese shrimp research facility. The trial compared a tank treated by the EC and Hydrogas™ with a tank treated by a traditional biofilter. Throughout the 6-month trial, the EC effectively removed the ammonia from the water. In addition, the shrimp growth rate increased during the presence of Hydrogas when compared to the shrimp growth rate in the tank treated only by the biofilter.

Natural Shrimp supported the trial by making three (3) trips to Japan during the Trial Period and continued to actively participate in the Trial by remote access to the Equipment between trips. However, after initial instruction by the NSI team, the Japanese team was able to independently operate the EC and Hydrogas equipment on their own. The Japanese team performed extensive testing of the Equipment that included, among other things, collecting data under varying conditions by testing different flow rates, ammonia levels, and amperage levels. Based on the empirical results demonstrated by the Equipment during the Trial, Natural Shrimp looks to either joint venture, License or form a business combination in Japan.

Tom Untermeyer, Natural Shrimp Chief Technology Officer said, “I very much enjoyed working with the team in Japan during the installation and operation of our Equipment in the Japanese shrimp research facility. The Japanese quickly learned how to operate the EC and Hydrogas equipment and shared with us the data that they collected during the trial. The Japanese market is uniquely set up for the NSI technology based on its current shrimp import conditions and a robust consumption of shrimp as a primary protein source. I am excited to see where this will lead us in the future with the hope of helping them and others develop successful shrimp production systems using our technologies.”

About Natural Shrimp

Natural Shrimp, Incorporated is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas, and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed salt-water systems using patented technology to produce fresh, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. Natural Shrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

