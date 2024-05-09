Reading Bakery Systems Promotes Travis Getz to Senior Vice President, Operations

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of snack production systems, has announced the promotion of Travis Getz to Senior Vice President, Operations.

In his new role, Travis will lead the Project Management, Engineering, Manufacturing, Purchasing, and Technical Services Departments, as well as the Operations in our Tianjin, China facility. He will focus on continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and work closely with other RBS executive team members to develop operational strategies aligned with the company’s overall goals and objectives.

“Travis has been a key part of our sustained growth over the last 20 years. He has a clear focus on efficiency and innovation and inspires confidence in team members to deliver results. His leadership and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable asset to our company.” said Chip Czulada, President RBS.

Since Travis joined RBS in 2001, he has grown with the company, holding numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Electrical Engineer, Project Engineer, Manager of Engineering Operations, Director of Engineering Services, and Vice President of Operations.

Travis is a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering, and has an MBA from West Chester University. Travis proudly served in the US Navy before joining RBS.