In Memoriam: Joseph Hynes

Joseph Anglim “Joe” Hynes, August 5, 1959 – March 9, 2024. Joe Hynes, a loving husband, father, brother, relative and friend died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones on March 9, 2024. Joe is survived by his beloved spouse, Mary Anne Mitchell of Atlanta, together for 47 and married for 35 years; and their two children, Evan Hynes of Charleston, SC, and Kira Hynes of Atlanta; siblings, David M. Hynes (Kay), and Catherine Hynes of Atlanta, Frances Reifler (Burton) of Winston-Salem, NC, Helen Pharr (Howard) of Kiawah Island, SC, Paul J. Hynes of Atlanta, Laura H. Keller (Robert) of New York, NY, Julia Lococo (Peter) of Atlanta; in-laws, Linda Mitchell and Jeffrey Diamond, and their son, Dylan, of Atlanta. Joe valued his many loving relationships with relatives in the Austin, Murray and Starr families of Atlanta; Gunn, Nelson and Seignous families of Charleston, SC, and with lifelong friends. Born in Atlanta, Joe was predeceased by his parents, James J. Hynes and Frances Bussey Hynes; and siblings, Stephen L. Hynes, James J. Hynes III, Margaret M. “Peggy” Hynes and Frank L. Hynes.

An entrepreneur from a young age, Joe started his career in the grocery business at 17-years-old driving a delivery truck for Asian Trading Company, the first Asian food supermarket in Atlanta. A multi-linguist, Joe spoke fluent Korean, which he learned over a decade of invitations to kitchen dinners while delivering for the company, and picked up additional conversational fluency in several Asian languages. Joe made it his mission to learn how to say “Thank You” in as many languages as possible, for which he had instant recall.

He founded Joe Hynes Consulting Company in 1985, becoming a nationally recognized expert, speaker and job creator in the wholesale and retail grocery industry, specializing in fresh seafood (opening 400 departments nationally), as well as multiple produce, bakery, deli, cheese, pastry and other specialty grocery units, such as flowers. Joe was instrumental in the conceptualization, design and ongoing development of the groundbreaking Buford Highway Farmers Market in Atlanta for more than 40 years. He worked with key national fresh food wholesalers and multiple local and regional grocery chains, including Harmon’s in Salt Lake City, UT, to deliver a fresh, affordable, world class shopping experience for everyone. Joe created the signature Better Basics education and training program for grocery staff across all departments focused on and enhancing and elevating with enthusiasm the shopping experience for customers and employees alike. As a gourmet, Joe savored cooking and hosting parties for family and friends, and collaborated professionally with chefs to create multiple white label products such as specialty spice combinations, bratwursts, sausages, crostinis, dips and sauces, among other items, which can still be found in-store. In addition, he proudly represented the Rational Oven line.

A well-known raconteur, Joe had a story, usually humorous, for every occasion, making and maintaining many friends from all walks of life.

Nicknamed “JoeBoom(s)” by his brothers at a very early age, he reveled in playing congas at home and in friend’s bands in front of live audiences; when Joe wasn’t on stage, he could be found on the dance floor, with “Turn it up!” and “Play it loud!” frequent refrains.

A lifelong sports fan, swimmer, fisherman, boater in all types of vessels, and gardener, Joe was known for his ability to grow and gift a variety of hot peppers, often carrying extras in his breast pocket to give to people along his way. Despite earnest efforts to give fair warning to “be careful” when handling and tasting his hot peppers, many who tried them found the experience unforgettable, reaching for the closest carton of milk.

Joe found great meaning and pride in the artistic endeavors of his family and community, but especially those of his wife, photographer Mary Anne Mitchell, traveling with her and their family to her various exhibitions, as well as many domestic and international destinations to experience various cultures and locations, with Paris, Morocco, and Charleston, SC and Seagrove, FL beaches particular favorites. He loved exploring oceans, lakes, forests, and waterfalls while delighting in nature and observing wildlife, taking great environmental care to leave only footprints.

Joe died of complications from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, meeting his four year ALS challenge with unwavering courage and dignity, while never losing his sense of humor and always encouraging his vast network of contacts to “live in the now.” Joe’s final artistic project was a self-published book of poetry entitled Love View.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319. His family will receive family and friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service in the chapel. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Mason Fine Art Gallery, 764 Miami Circle, NE, Unit 150, Atlanta, GA 30324, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Interment will be private.

Joe’s family is grateful for the love and support extended by his network of caregivers, including family, friends, and superb medical professionals.

For those wishing to make a donation in honor of Joe, his family suggests directing any contributions to the ALS United of Georgia, 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Suite D, Box #304, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 (alsgeorgia.org).