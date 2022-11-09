Reading Bakery Systems Promotes Erin Gift to Director of Manufacturing

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a leading global manufacturer of snack production systems, has promoted Erin Gift to Director of Manufacturing. In her new role, Erin will be responsible for leading the manufacturing team, comprised of planning, procurement, production, and continuous improvement.

“We are truly excited to announce the promotion of Erin Gift. She has been a consistent top performer since joining RBS. I believe that Erin’s unique combination of problem-solving, creativity, and communication make her a tremendous asset to the manufacturing team.” said Travis Getz, Vice President, Operations.

Erin began with Reading Bakery Systems in 2017 as a production planner and was elevated to production control manager in 2019. Prior to being hired by RBS, she held positions in purchasing and engineering for Clark Associates and Kennametal. Erin, a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, has a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering and a minor in economics.

