Move Over Butter Boards, Tre Stelle Just Launched a New Cream Cheese

TORONTO – Canada’s most trusted cheese brand, renowned for its quality ingredients has added a cream cheese to its portfolio. Tre Stelle now offers Canadians the best tasting cream cheese made with just four simple, natural ingredients: milk, cream, salt and culture.

Tre Stelle Cream Cheese Senior Brand Manager, Brendan McDonough added “this means none of the stabilizers or artificial ingredients typically found in other cream cheese brands are included, making Tre Stelle the cleanest cream cheese choice.”

Canadians will experience this first-hand when they open the pack and see water droplets on top. This is the natural result when no additives are included, showcasing the purity of the brand.

“Our cream cheese is produced in the same dairy where the fresh milk is collected, giving it a smooth, clean and creamy taste that we believe is unrivalled,” said McDonough.

And they aren’t the only ones! Five of Canada’s top foodies were invited to taste the difference and see why Tre Stelle Cream Cheese ‘tastes like more,’ inspiring the following recipes:

Tre Stelle has been making a variety of cheese beloved by Canadians for more than 60 years, and are proud to welcome this delicious and better-for-you alternative to their family. Tre Stelle Cream Cheese comes in a variety of flavours including Original, Organic, Light, Lactose-Free and Herbs & Spices; it’s widely available in grocery stores across Canada and retails for approximately $4.50 per pack.