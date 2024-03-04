Reading Bakery Systems Promotes Shawn Moye to Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a leading manufacturer of snack food production systems, has promoted Shawn Moye to Senior Vice President of Global Sales to support the continued growth of the business.

“Shawn has been instrumental in the growth of RBS over the last 25 years,” stated Chip Czulada, President of Reading Baking Systems. “As we continue expanding our business around the world, Shawn will play a key role in assuring we meet our customers’ needs.”

In his new role, Moye will be responsible for new equipment sales globally and supporting the business as a member of the executive leadership team. Since joining RBS in 1999, Moye has held positions of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, North America, and most recently executive director of sales.

