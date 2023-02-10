Reading Bakery Systems Promotes Dan McMahon to Technical Sales Manager

Reading Bakery Systems Bakery February 10, 2023

Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a leading global manufacturer of snack production systems, has promoted Dan McMahon to Technical Sales Manager. In his new role, Dan will be the key technical point of contact for sales and marketing teams and act as a liaison between the engineering and sales teams.    

His experience and strength in engineering, problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication will make him a tremendous asset to the team. 

“We are excited to welcome Dan into the sales group.  His experience and strength in engineering, problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication will make him a tremendous asset to the team.” said Shawn Moye, Vice President of Sales.

