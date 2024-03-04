Pie à la Madison Event Debuts at Madison College, Raises Money for Student Scholarships

Pie lovers rejoice! The first-ever Pie à la Madison even at Madison College with local bakeries offering sweet samples.

Madison College and Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) event also features pie demos, kids activities, a pie walk, and a chance to meet Madison College local celebrity alum, Jason “The Pie Guy.”

Event proceeds will provide scholarship funds for students in Madison College Baking & Decorative Arts Program, and benefit the Wisconsin Bakers Association, and Wisconsin Bakers Foundation.

