Grafton Village Cheese Moving Retail Store to Okemo Valley

BRATTLEBORO — The Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC), a subsidiary of The Windham Foundation, is moving its retail store and cut and wrap operation from Brattleboro to the Okemo Valley.

A long-time fixture at 400 Linden Street in Brattleboro, the company lost its lease when the building was sold to Retreat Farm in late 2022. The company found it challenging to find an adequate space for both the retail store and the cut and wrap operation around Brattleboro, hence the move, according to a news release.

“Brattleboro has been a great community to have been a part of the past 11 years, and we are very appreciative of the support from the town and the local patrons,” said store manager Sherry DiBernardo in a statement.

