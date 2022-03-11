On Pi Day, March 14, the Wisconsin Bakers Association is Organizing a Fundraiser for Ukraine

Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Bakery March 11, 2022

By buying pie on Pi Day, March 14, you can help the people of Ukraine. The Wisconsin Bakers Association is organizing a statewide fundraiser, Pi for Peace. 

Members of the Muskego-based nonprofit organization can donate their pie sales to the Ukraine Red Cross. March 14 (3/14) is National Pi Day. Pi, whose mathematical symbol is π, is equal to approximately 3.14.

Thousands of people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, according to a USA Today report. U.N. officials believe up to 4 million people could leave if fighting continues.

Walt Dasher of G&R Farms has always been known for his philanthropic support of important causes and he has never looked away when there is a need. The current Ukraine conflict is one of those moments. G&R Farms donated $2500 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to support the efforts of Chef Jose Andres feeding operations as they prepare meals for Ukrainian refugees.