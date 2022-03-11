On Pi Day, March 14, the Wisconsin Bakers Association is Organizing a Fundraiser for Ukraine

By buying pie on Pi Day, March 14, you can help the people of Ukraine. The Wisconsin Bakers Association is organizing a statewide fundraiser, Pi for Peace.

Members of the Muskego-based nonprofit organization can donate their pie sales to the Ukraine Red Cross. March 14 (3/14) is National Pi Day. Pi, whose mathematical symbol is π, is equal to approximately 3.14.

Thousands of people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, according to a USA Today report. U.N. officials believe up to 4 million people could leave if fighting continues.

