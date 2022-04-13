Cedar’s Foods Donates $100,000 to Help Feed Ukrainian Refugees

HAVERHILL, Mass.–Cedar’s Foods, a Haverhill, Massachusetts-based company with national distribution of Hommus and Mediterranean products, has donated $100,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help feed Ukrainian refugees. Since military operations began in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes to stay in western Ukraine or other countries and WCK is serving millions of fresh meals to displaced families. Working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, WCK began serving hot, nourishing meals within hours of the initial invasion, and are now serving round-the-clock dishes at eight border crossings across the country. Additionally, they are supporting local restaurants preparing meals in cities across Ukrainian including in Odessa, Lviv, and Kyiv. WCK teams are also on the ground serving thousands of meals every day in Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, and Spain.

As part of Cedar’s Cedar’s with Heart, the company’s non-profit initiative to invest and honor its employees, communities, and consumers, the national leading hommus brand in the natural and organic grocery channels is committed to fighting food insecurity both in its community and around the world.

“At Cedar’s, we believe in the power of sharing better in the form of authentic, honest foods. Cedar’s with Heart extends that mission to not only share better with the world, but do better for the good of our community and our planet,” said Charles Hanna, Chief Executive Officer & President, Cedar’s Foods. “We hope to lead by example through our acts of service and our commitment to promote positive change for the next generation and generations to come. The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is one of the worst that we have seen in decades. Our commitment to fight food insecurity transcends borders and when we heard of the great work WCK is doing, we wanted to help.”

Cedar’s Foods’ commitment to doing better is stronger than ever and its platform of Know Better Hommus has become a launchpad for its social responsibility. “Knowing better means doing better not only for our community, but for our global community as well. No family should have to worry about where their next meal will come from, especially after fleeing their homes and making the daunting journey to refuge,” said Charles Hanna. “Food is a human necessity, a common ground among us all. It provides comfort and a sense of hope and stability. As a leader in the food industry, we are proud of the work WCK is doing on the frontlines and honored to be able to support them in feeding Ukrainian refugees.”

World Central Kitchen (WCK) is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. When disaster strikes, WCK’s Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks or emergency kitchens, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively.

About Cedar’s Foods

Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar’s founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus. They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar’s Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic grocery channel and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands. Learn more at cedarsfoods.com.