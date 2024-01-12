Announcing the 2024 Wisconsin Food & Hospitality Expo Baking & Cake Decorating Competition

The Wisconsin Bakers Association is hosting several bakery and dessert competitions at the Wisconsin Food & Hospitality Expo on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

College Students and Industry Professionals are invited to compete in our Baking & Cake Decorating Competitions at Wisconsin Food & Hospitality Expo!

All competitors must either represent a licensed food service facility (bakeries, cafes, grocery stores, restaurants) or be a college student currently enrolled in a Baking & Pastry Arts or Culinary program (certificate or degree). Each participant will receive a complimentary registration to attend the event!

