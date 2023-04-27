WBA’s 2023 Bakery of the Year Announced

Congratulations to Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe, located in Waukesha, WI, on being named the 2023 Bakery of the Year by the Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA). The award was presented on Sunday, April 23, 2023 during the WBA’s Member Awards and Appreciation Night in Brookfield, WI.

Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe was among four Wisconsin bakeries that were nominated for the 2023 Bakery of the Year award. Past winners of this award voted to determine this year’s winner.

The recipient of the Bakery of the Year award remained a secret until the moment the name of the bakery was revealed. Ken and Peggy Heil, owners of Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe and long-standing members of the association, were in attendance to accept the award. Ken and Peggy were both surprised and thrilled to accept the award on behalf of their bakery and staff.

“We are so humbled and honored to receive this amazing award and couldn’t have made this all happen without our incredible staff. Our lives have been enriched by the decades of support and camaraderie from the WBA and its members,” said Ken Heil.

Peggy Heil added, “We hope you will join us this June in celebrating the 20th Anniversary of serving our loyal community with many years of sweet memories.”

The Bakery of the Year award dates back to when it was first presented back in 2001 and recognizes an outstanding bakery operation annually. The purpose of the award is to highlight the success and accomplishments of WBA Member bakeries. This year’s Bakery of the Year award was sponsored by Valley Cooperative Association. The Heils received a permanent trophy to display in their bakery.

Founded in 2003, this year’s Bakery of the Year recipient is a family-owned bakery that was born in the lower level of their Town of Brookfield home, licensed and insured to create wedding cakes for their local community which lasted just under 2 years before opening their first retail store in Downtown Waukesha. Their downtown location was simply bursting at the seams after 10 years. They completely designed their new location (about 3 times the size of the downtown location) to allow for many years of growth.

Specializing in wedding cakes, custom desserts, and European pastries, co-owners and husband and wife dynamic duo Ken and Peggy Heil credit the success of Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe to their belief in great taste, exquisite presentation, and first-rate customer service. Long time WBA members and Board Members, they have volunteered their time to WBA in many ways including doing in-person baking demonstrations at trade shows, hosting bakery tours, and being involved with board committees throughout the years.

Ken has also served as a Baking/Pastry Arts advisory committee member at MATC Milwaukee for over 22 years, Baking/Pastry Arts advisory committee member at WCTC in Pewaukee for 4 years, and together Ken and Peggy have offered many in-house baking internships to local students.

Visit https://www.sweetperfections.com/

Home | Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe

Sweet Perfections is a family-owned bakery specializing in wedding cakes, custom desserts, and European pastries.

www.sweetperfections.com to learn more about Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe.

About WBA

Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) is a 501©6 non-profit trade organization dedicated to helping members increase their baking and business knowledge, fostering the education of future bakers, keeping members informed about developments in the baking industry and legislative matters that affect them since 1905. WBA supports our members by providing access to education and resources to grow business and enhance customer experience through shared industry knowledge, dynamic networking opportunities, and strategic partnerships. WBA’s Vision is to be the premier partner in the baking industry through World-class professional relationships, Building successful businesses; and Advocating for bakers of tomorrow.