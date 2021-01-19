Wisconsin Bakers Association’s Annual Paczki Party Goes Virtual

The Wisconsin Bakers Association (WBA) is looking forward to hosting the Third Annual Paczki Party on Sunday, January 31, 2021 with curbside pickup at the Polish Center of Wisconsin (6941 S 68th St, Franklin, WI) and a virtual party for event attendees to celebrate safely at home in advance of Paczki Day (Fat Tuesday) which falls early on February 16, 2021 this year.

This year’s Paczki Party offers the opportunity for paczki lovers to create a custom Paczki Party Box by selecting one regular sized paczki flavor from each of the following WBA member bakeries: Cranky Al’s, Grebe’s Bakery, Le Rêve Patisserie and Café, and Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies. The Party Box also includes mardi gras beads and a link to our virtual party featuring our Paczki Party Playlist, opportunity to cast a vote for People’s Choice, Coloring Contest, and more! A hooded sweatshirt is available to add-on, as well.

Due to limited availability, pre-orders are encouraged and can be placed at paczkiparty.com.

Curbside Pickup options include:

Sunday, January 31 (10am-12pm)

Sunday, January 31 (12pm-2pm)

Sunday, January 31 (2pm-4pm)

**VIP** Arrive anytime on Sunday January 31 between 10am-4pm. VIP includes an exclusive Paczki Party zoom room invitation!

More information can be found at paczkiparty.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/paczkiparty/.