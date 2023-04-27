Shoppers Food Stores Supports Fill a Glass With Hope to Get Milk to Families in Need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is partnering with 22 Shoppers Food stores to help get milk to families in need in Maryland and Washington, D.C., through a Fill a Glass with Hope® Mother’s Day campaign. Consumers can donate at check-out from now through May 17.

“Dairy farmers take great pride in feeding families, and because milk is the most requested but least donated item at food banks due to its perishability, this campaign is one solution to helping get safe, nutritious milk to those who need and want it,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman.

Customers can make $1, $3 or $5 donations when checking out at Shoppers Foods, and all funds raised through the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign will be used to purchase milk for the Capital Area and Maryland food banks.

Fill a Glass with Hope® was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers, ADA North East, Pennsylvania Dairyman’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania. The program has since distributed more than 34 million servings of fresh milk through a network of pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and feeding programs.

“We thank Shoppers Food stores and their customers for allowing us to help local moms nourish their families this Mother’s Day,” said Chrisman.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.