Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Outrageous Oat Cookies for Undeclared Wheat

FDA Bakery January 12, 2024

Rochester, NY – Wegmans has initiated a voluntary recall of Outrageous Oat Cookies purchased from its in-store bakeries starting on January 3, 2024, because they may contain undeclared wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

These products are sold at all Wegmans locations in D.C, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia beginning on January 3, 2024.

  • Outrageous Oat Cookies, 5 pack, UPC: 7789056618
    (all use-by dates)
  • Outrageous Oat Cookies, sold by the pound, UPC: 2-08165-00000-6
    (all use-by dates)

The recall was initiated when it was learned that a wheat-containing ingredient was inadvertently included in the product. There have been no reported injuries or illnesses to date associated with this recall.

Customers can return these products to a Wegmans service desk for a full refund. Customers who have questions or concerns about this recall should contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 110 stores located along the east coast. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 26 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2023.

