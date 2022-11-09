Fresh From the Oven: O&H Danish Bakery Unveils Limited-Edition Christmas Cookie Kringle

RACINE, WI – World renowned O&H Danish Bakery announced its limited-edition Christmas Cookie Kringle is now available online starting Oct. 31 through Dec. 31. The scratch-made Kringle combines one of the best parts of the season – Christmas cookies – with one of the most desirable baked goods from Wisconsin – Kringle, the official dessert of the state.

“Christmas is our favorite time of year at O&H Danish Bakery and being a family-owned business, we love being able to share our family’s holiday traditions with our customers. Baking Christmas cookies is a beloved holiday memory for many, including myself, so combining that with our signature Kringle is the ultimate holiday combination,” says Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. “We can’t wait for you to try the Christmas Cookie Kringle and add a new tradition to your celebrations.”

The Christmas Cookie Kringle starts with 36 layers of O&H Danish Bakery’s signature flaky pastry which is then formed into the traditional oval shape and filled with a delectable butter cookie filling made with premium vanilla and cookie paste. To finish, the Kringle is topped with creamy holiday-colored frosting and festive sprinkles.

The 73-year-old family-owned bakery has been serving the traditional Danish baked good from its home base in Racine, Wisconsin for generations. To this day, the bakery continues to surprise customers with creative seasonal flavors in addition to offering fan-favorite classics such as pecan, apple and an homage to its home state, the Wisconsin Kringle filled with Door County Montmorency cherries, cranberries and cream cheese.

Customers will be pleased to see the return of other popular seasonal treats including Thanksgiving “Stuffed” Kringle and Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle available now through Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, respectively. As its name suggests, the Thanksgiving “Stuffed” Kringle comes packed with extra pecan and cranberry filling making it a worthy namesake to the holiday. The Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle combines brandy, caramel and cherries into a warming filling and is topped with vanilla icing blended with orange zest.

Also available online is the Festive Holiday Greetings package featuring two top selling Kringle, a Pecan Kringle and a Cranberry Kringle, wrapped in a beautiful gift box printed with an original hand painted watercolor by local Racine artist Sue Horton.

December is one of the bakery’s busiest times of year baking more than 7,000 Kringle each day for delivery around the globe. In addition to ordering online, customers can visit any of the five Wisconsin stores to purchase the Christmas Cookie Kringle and other treats in-person starting Dec. 5. For more information, visit www.ohdanishbakery.com.

About O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the third and fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, showcased on Food Network’s “The Best Of” program and had its Kringle named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe’s annual Customer Choice Awards, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.