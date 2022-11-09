Baldor Specialty Foods Expands DC-Area Operations With New 100,000+ Square Foot Warehouse in Lanham, MD

Bronx, NY— Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest produce and specialty foods distributors, announced today they’ve signed a lease for a new facility in Lanham, MD to significantly expand and enhance its operations in the DC area. The new 100,000 square foot warehouse facility includes 35 dock doors which will allow Baldor DC to essentially double its number of routes over the next few years and provide quicker and earlier deliveries to their restaurant and food service customers.

Just 12 miles out of Washington, the warehouse will be located in the Hargrove Industrial Campus at 4450 Hargrove Drive in Lanham, MD. The large space and strategic location will allow Baldor to improve picking capabilities to satisfy increasingly diverse customer demand, speed up delivery times, and add additional area farms and vendors to its roster of fresh, local sources.

“At Baldor, we see our customers’ success as our success, and delivering for them means providing the best possible ingredients and the best possible service every single day,” said Baldor Specialty Foods President, Mike Muzyk. “As our customer base has grown in DC, Maryland and Virginia, we recognized the need for more space, and in particular, a location that allows us to get more trucks out and out faster. This expansion reflects Baldor’s commitment to our customers in this region.”

“The Lanham property also represents a continued investment in the economy of the area,” said Krenar Jusufi, VP of Engineering, who joined Baldor in June 2022 from HelloFresh, where he was Director of Automation and Engineering. Jusufi helped identify the location, which he says was ideal, “not only for the size of the property, but also proximity to major highways, which will allow us to deliver efficiently to all surrounding areas, as well as its local community to draw from for employment opportunities.”

As part of these expanded operations, Baldor will be looking to hire upwards of 100 workers, including drivers and warehouse workers. This will help bring related economic vitality to Lanham region. The Baldor DC expansion echoes the company’s earlier expansions in Boston and Philadelphia markets as well as additions to its Hunts Point, NY headquarters in the Bronx.

“Since we launched operations in the D.C. area in 2012, we’ve seen incredible demand for our products from local chefs, and the local team–now 70 strong–has risen to the challenge,” says Dominic Vasold, Operations Manager for the region. “We are excited that this new location will allow us to prepare for the next decade of growth.”

Baldor Specialty Foods manages major restaurant, food service, retail and corporate accounts throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Offering over 6,000 fresh produce and specialty food items from Portland ME to Richmond, VA.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge. To learn more, go to www.baldorfood.com.