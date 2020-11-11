Gigi’s Cupcakes Launches Limited-Time Thanksgiving “Gobble Box”

Gigi’s Cupcakes launched their “Gobble Box” on November 1st and will be available through November 28, 2020 at all Gigi’s locations across the US and will be available on their new app for mobile ordering as well. Gigi’s Invites you to get stuffed with delectable holiday minis that include Thankful Turkey, Precious Pumpkin, and Pleasant Pilgrim.

The Thankful Turkey Cupcake will feature a combination of white and devil’s food cake, topped with a rich orange and chocolate buttercream, topped with delectable chocolate chips. The Precious Pumpkin Cupcake features a combination of white and devil’s food cake, with a colorful orange and green buttercream frosting that is lightly dusted with sugar topping. Finally, the Pleasent Pilgram Cupcake features a white and devil’s foodcake that is frosted with chocolate frosting and yellow buttercream that is topped with a perfect, mini peanut butter cup.

About Gigi’s Cupcakes: Founded in 2008, Gigi’s Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 70 locations across the US. Gigi’s business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. You can learn more at gigiscupcakesusa.com. For information about franchising e-mail [email protected]