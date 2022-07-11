Heartfelt Gifting is Easy with Killer Brownie’s Seasonal Dessert that Makes Spreading the love a Walk in the Park

DAYTON, OHIO – Is love in the air, or is it the tantalizing smell of fresh baked Killer Brownies®? The With Love Killer Brownie® is rich, decadent, and an upgrade to the usual flowers and chocolate gifts. It features a fudgy chocolate brownie blended with chocolate chips, layered with creamy caramel and sweet white chocolate chips, and topped with a moist vanilla blonde brownie covered in pink, red and white sprinkles. As festive as it is beautiful, this tasty dessert will add an extra element of love to any special occasion.

“We wanted to develop a product that combines some of our classic flavors with a twist that would be a gift to your special someone,” said Chimene Mayne-Ross, President and CCO of the Killer Brownie® Co. “It has the signature Killer Brownie® flavor on the bottom layer, our caramel, and is topped with a beautiful blonde brownie sprinkled with the colors that remind people of love! So, when naming it, we felt like it was truly a gift to give to someone With Love.”

The With Love Killer Brownie® has retail-ready and bulk Foodservice options to fit you and your customers’ needs. Save on labor and shrink with the retail-ready 5-count brownie bars in attractive packaging that will beautify your sales floor and will make the perfect grab-and-go gift for your patrons’ loved ones. Foodservice slabs are pre-cut and easy to handle. They’ll make a perfect base for your next dessert innovation or stack them high for beautiful bakery case merchandising. Place your order commitments for the With Love Killer Brownie® by November 4, 2022. Businesses are encouraged to visit Killer Brownie’s® wholesale website to learn more. This brownie will be available nationwide in February 2023.

