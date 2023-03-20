Honoring 45 Years of Whole Grain Leadership: Bob Moore, Whole Grain Pioneer

Twenty years ago, a group of Whole Grain pioneers got together in Chicago to form the Oldways Whole Grains Council. These companies included Bob’s Red Mill, The United Sorghum Checkoﬀ Program, Sunnyland Mills, Arrowhead Mills, Lesaﬀre Yeast, Natural Ovens, The American Institute of Baking, and Farmer Direct.

As we celebrate 20 years of the Oldways Whole Grains council, our friend Bob Moore is celebrating 45 years of Bob’s Red Mill, and his 94th birthday! In honor of these anniversaries, and in recognition of his enormous contribution to the world of whole grains, the Whole Grains Council is delighted to honor Bob Moore as its ﬁrst Whole Grain Pioneer. Check our Instagram and the Bob’s Red Mill YouTube channel and Instagram to see our president, Sara Baer-Sinnott, present Bob with his very own Whole Grain Crown, then read on for an in-depth interview exploring the origins of Bob’s Red Mill, the history behind Bob’s iconic look, and what made the company the success it is today.

Sara, delighted to bestow the Whole Grain Crown upon King Bob

Sara: Well I have to tell you, I’m a little star-struck meeting you. I’m very excited to talk to you, you’ve made such a diﬀerence in the world of health, nutrition, whole grains. Thank you and happy anniversary, happy birthday, it’s just amazing what you’ve done. It’s a wonderful long story, could you tell us the story of Bob’s, please?

