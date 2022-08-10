Industry Leader in Bulk Material Handling Will Showcase the Latest Technology For Manufacturing and Production in the Baking Industry

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. – HaF Equipment is excited to announce its attendance at the 2022 International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) and invites participants to visit its display in the exhibit hall. IBIE takes place from September 17 to 21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. HaF Equipment will be located at booth 7305 in the exhibit hall.

HaF Equipment plans to display a variety of products to demonstrate its capabilities to support industry bakery manufacturers with raw ingredient handling systems using HaF’s proven processes and engineered equipment for bulk material handling. Some HaF Equipment products that attendees can expect to see at IBIE include:

Low-height bulk bag unloader, which fits 12-foot ceiling heights and features a tool-free quick take apart for convenience

Horizontal load filter receiver, which features an operator-centric design and convenience and sanitation features such as a pulse jet cleaning system

HaF Equipment’s wet skid, which offers automated dosing and supports heating and cooling options

“We’re excited to demonstrate how our equipment is designed with the operator and maintenance team in mind. Our designs focus on ergonomically friendly interaction, and always focused on sanitary design details,” said a HaF Equipment spokesperson. “We work to stay ahead of the markets and provide solutions that support efficient operation and mitigate issues like equipment fatigue. We design equipment with our Tool-Free-Quick-Take-Apart philosophy.”

IBIE is a large convention, and HaF Equipment expects a lot of interest in its booth and displays. It encourages individuals interested in its products to schedule a meeting at IBIE with a HaF representative ahead of time. Industry professionals that want to take advantage of that opportunity can schedule a time via HaF’s form at https://hafequipment.com/ibie-baking-show/. A name, email address, phone number, preferred date and time is required, and a brief statement of topic is encouraged to ensure HaF Equipment can connect people with the right representatives at IBIE.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89109. Through September 21, 2022, interested individuals can get a 20% discount on exhibit hall passes by using HaF Equipment’s marketing code, which is EXH305. The Expo Hall at the International Baking Industry Exposition is open from September 18 through 21, 2022.

HaF Equipment will have representatives in the Expo Hall who can speak to its products and how modern bulk processing solutions plus old-fashioned customer service can help manufacturers create bigger bottom lines and meet other business goals. Individuals who are interested in hearing more about HaF Equipment’s solutions but can’t attend IBIE can reach out to learn more via phone at (651) 653-5098 or email at sales@hafequipment.com.