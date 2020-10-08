It’s Baker Appreciation Week in Michigan

October 4-10, 2020: Baker Appreciation Week

WHEREAS, Baker Appreciation Week commences on October 4, 2020, 100 years after the world’s first industrial donut mix was created in Jackson, Michigan, by Dawn Foods; and,

WHEREAS, Michigan’s over 30,400 commercial bakers provide consumers with fresh and comforting baked goods, helping to make the baking industry one of our state’s critical economic drivers and contributing over $701 million to our state’s economy each year; and,

WHEREAS, Michigan’s rich history of producing baked treats, from artisan breads to iconic paczki, make our state a hub of delicious classic desserts and pastries; and,

WHEREAS, bakery production, supply chain, and related businesses employ close to 83,000 of the state’s nearly 4 million workers; and,

WHEREAS, the baked goods produced and sold in Michigan have a total economic impact of over $16.11 billion; and,

WHEREAS, consumers, restaurants, and retailers who purchase from Michigan-based bakeries support the state’s small businesses and local communities, which in turn helps preserve Michigan’s vibrant baking industry;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim October 4-10, 2020, as Baker Appreciation Week and encourage all persons in Michigan to learn more about and support local community bakeries throughout the state.