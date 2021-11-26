King Cake Hub will Return for Mardi Gras with new Location and French Quarter Outpost

Talking about king cake before turkey day has even arrived feels a bit like decorating for Halloween before Labor Day.

But the wheels are in motion for the upcoming Carnival season and today we have some good news from King Cake Hub after the family behind this unique New Orleans creation endured a heartrending loss this year.

King Cake Hub is a concept that collects king cakes from many different bakeries and restaurants in one spot. It indeed acts like a hub for that well-documented desire to sample the range of tradition and creativity running through the king cake realm each season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NOLA.com