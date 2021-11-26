Is Coffee Flavor The Next Salted Caramel?

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery November 26, 2021

Every few years, a new flavour trend pops up – one that you just cannot miss as a baker, patissier or baked goods developer. In the last decade, the biggest ‘it’ flavour was salted caramel. But now, a new trending flavour profile is emerging: coffee. Research by flavour houses Prova and Lucta emphasise coffee as a major food trend, and American supermarket chain Whole Foods affirms ‘coffee beyond the mug’ as one of the top food trends of 2021. Now that coffee is on its way to becoming the next salted caramel, we help you grasp this new flavour trend with insight into popular flavour combinations and the different ways to apply it in baked goods.

The coffee lifestyle

Coffee is one of the world’s most popular drinks. For a lot of consumers, coffee has almost become a way of life. Many people frequently visit coffee shops with skilled baristas, use locally roasted speciality beans and try out coffeehouse innovations such as iced coffees and cold brews. These consumers also crave these authentic coffeehouse experiences from their baked goods and chocolate, so it’s an interesting new flavour to incorporate into your creations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow

Related Articles

Bakery

Poland: Consumer Expectations for Bakery in the ‘New Normal’

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery October 5, 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has had a profound impact on consumers, changing how they live, what they eat, and how they purchase. To understand these changes in behaviour and to offer our customers in-depth insights, Puratos is conducting consumer surveys around the world to discover how bakery categories will need to adapt and evolve to meet future consumer needs in the ‘new normal’.

Bakery

Consumers Crave Craft

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery October 7, 2019

Consumers are happy to pay a premium price for baked goods that meet or exceed their expectations. That was one of the conclusions of the latest Taste Tomorrow survey. One of the values that justifies a higher price is craft: food with a human touch that showcases the artisan’s love for the product, and the sharing of tradition and heritage. Learn more about the ‘craft’ trend.