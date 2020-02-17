Las Vegas’ CurlyTop Baker to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

CurlyTop Baker, a gourmet cookie company will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at their first manufacturing/kitchen facility on Wednesday, February 19th at 4:00pm at 2540 Anthem Village Dr., Suite 110, Henderson 89052. In addition, the CurlyTop Baker team will be feeding the homeless at Sunset Park earlier in the morning of February 19th at 10:00am.

CurlyTop Baker started with a vision of feeding the homeless in the Las Vegas Valley by sharing a little love and hope one freshly baked cookie at a time. What started out as an outreach to the homeless and a special treat for family, friends, neighbors and school functions quickly grew into a business founded on the desire to have a lasting impact in the community.

CurlyTop Baker is dedicated to leading the industry in providing an exceptional hand-crafted, melt-in-your-mouth, gourmet cookie. Their dough is made with the highest quality ingredients, including real creamy butter, pure vanilla (no imitation), cage-free eggs, zero additives and 100% non-GMO. Their unique cookie selection is one you will not find in just any bakery or grocery store.

CurlyTop Baker cookies can be found in Las Vegas resorts and casinos in addition to specialty grocery stores around the country, or on the web site: www.curlytopbaker.com.

About CurlyTop Baker

A passionate vision of feeding the homeless in the Las Vegas Valley birthed this unique company, which is why 20% of all proceeds go back to funding this cause. CurlyTop Baker currently distributes 300+ cookies every week in seeing our vision come to fruition. CurlyTop Baker is more than just a cookie company.

For more information about CurlyTop Baker, please call 702-274-5438, or visit www.curlytopbaker.com.