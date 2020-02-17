Aramark Names Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer, International

PHILADELPHIA– Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a $16 billion global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, has named Carl Mittleman Chief Operating Officer, International succeeding Brent Franks, who leaves Aramark after a successful 7-year tenure. Mittleman, who has been with the Company for 25 years, most recently served as President, Sports & Entertainment. Alison Birdwell, a sports and hospitality industry veteran, has been promoted to President, Sports & Entertainment.

Mittleman joined Aramark as a college intern and held positions of increased responsibility in sales and operations in Aramark Germany, Leisure and Sports & Entertainment. He moved through the ranks of General Manager, District Manager and Regional Vice President, and for the last 5 years has led Sports & Entertainment as President.

“Carl has a history of building strong and enduring partnerships with clients and developing a leadership team that has led the business to a position of prominence in the industry,” said John Zillmer, Aramark Chief Executive Officer. “I am confident that under Carl’s leadership, the International business will create additional opportunities to drive strong performance with a focus on innovation and hospitality.”

Mittleman was recognized by Sports Business Journal’s list of “Forty Under 40,” and was recently named to the VenuesNow inaugural list of “Industry All-Stars.” He serves on the Board of Directors for The Cholula Food Company, Spurs Sports and Entertainment and is Chairman of the Board of the TEAM Coalition (Techniques for Effective Alcohol Management).

He is a graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and earned his MBA from the Daniels College of Business at University of Denver.

Birdwell joined Aramark in 2002 as a General Manager and advanced through the ranks in Sports & Entertainment, holding multiple District Manager and Regional Vice President roles. She led several high-profile client events, including numerous Super Bowls, MLB World Series and NCAA Final Four Championships.

“Alison has been instrumental in the growth and expansion of the Sports & Entertainment business,” said Marc Bruno, Aramark’s Chief Operating Officer, U.S. Food & Facilities. “She is an excellent leader who motivates her teams to deliver superior results for our clients and customers.”

Prior to joining Aramark, Birdwell held leadership roles with Hilton, Marriott and Wyndham Hotels. She serves on the board of Boston University’s School of Hospitality. She has a degree in hospitality management from Boston University and earned her MBA from the University of Miami.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Black Enterprise and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.