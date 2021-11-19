Aramark Commits to Setting Science-based Targets for Emissions Reduction

PHILADELPHIA–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) a global leader in food, facilities, and uniform services, today announced its commitment to set enterprise-wide science-based targets, to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This commitment follows the company’s announcement earlier this year, of its goal to reduce GHG emissions by 15%, from its 2019 baseline, by the end of 2025 (in the U.S.), and will align the company with the Science Based Target initiative’s new Net-Zero Standard.

Today’s announcement affirms Aramark’s commitment to set a near-term science-based target to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within 5-10 years and a long-term science-based target to reach net-zero value chain GHG emissions by no later than 2050. Within 24-months, Aramark will develop its science-based targets in line with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, which was released in October.

“We are proud of our climate goal and the progress we have made in reducing emissions. We are excited to raise our ambition on climate, to align with the latest climate science, and meet stakeholder expectations,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer. “We recognize the crucial role that businesses play in minimizing the risk climate change poses to our planet, and we are excited to join the growing group of leading companies setting emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.”

Aramark’s climate goal is a core pillar of the company’s Be Well. Do Well. sustainability plan, focused on positively impacting people and the planet. The company’s 2021 Be Well. Do Well. Impact Report, to be released in January 2022, will report on progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments.

For more information on Be Well. Do Well., visit www.aramark.com/sustainability.

About Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org @sciencetargets

