Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Laser Cleaning Systems Improve Production Line Cleaning in Commercial Baking

ORLANDO, Fla.–Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, highlights a key application for its CleanTech laser systems in the food product manufacturing industry.

“Commercial baking deals with oil, grease, and other deposits regularly,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “Traditional cleaning solutions can remove these contaminants from production equipment, but they also eventually damage the material being worked on. With extended use, these methods will hurt production and performance, but our CleanTech laser cleaning technology offers a non-contact industrial cleaning method that eliminates this concern.”

Typical commercial baking components that require regular cleaning are baking racks, baking trays, molds, product handling components, bakeware conveyors, boilers, etc. Classic techniques like sandblasting, dry ice blasting, pyrolysis, chemical cleaning, or rinsing with water or air under high pressure often require that the equipment be moved off-site, disassembled, or otherwise treated in special areas or in special ways to ensure it is done safely and correctly.

A CleanTech laser cleaning system can be used with equipment in place, regardless of its size, and across a wide variety of material types. It can even be incorporated into assembly line processes for cleaning during production.

An LPC system puts out a high-powered laser beam that effectively removes dirt, corrosion, rust, stains, mold and other contaminants from surfaces without damaging the underlying material. CleanTech laser cleaning also provides greater levels of control than currently used traditional methods. The precise and high-powered laser beam can be directed as desired while being easy to use and regulation-friendly.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.