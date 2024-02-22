Schwebel’s Baking Company joins Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Coalition

In its recent newsletter, the Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Coalition welcomed the Schwebel’s Baking Company as one of its newest members.

The coalition is a workforce development organization that includes 72 manufacturers in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties that focuses on the impact of workforce development.

Schwebel has been in business for more than a century with its landmark facility on Midlothian Boulevard on the Youngstown-Boardman border. The company also has another bakery in Hebron, Ohio, providing customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York with freshly baked bread and buns.

