Polar King Mobile Appoints Danny Gaviria as National Sales Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Polar King Mobile (PKM), North America’s first provider of affordable refrigerated and freezer trailers, announces the appointment of Danny Gaviria as national sales manager. In this position, Gaviria will play a crucial role in expanding PKM’s market presence and accelerating the growth of its nationwide network.

Gaviria comes to PKM after a successful tenure as the sales and marketing manager at Air-Tow Trailers, where he cultivated and managed a network of more than 60 dealers. PKM executive vice president Christian Aitken says, “We are confident that Danny’s expertise and deep understanding of the trailer industry will be pivotal in swiftly expanding our national footprint, particularly on the West Coast.”

Gaviria points to PKM’s strong brand and industry-leading refrigerated trailers as significant factors influencing his decision to join the company. He says, “I’m eager to use my background and established connections to propel the Polar King Mobile network and uncover new business opportunities.” He adds, “On a personal level, as a devoted family man, I’m excited to be part of a family-owned business that resonates with my values.”

Alongside his position at Polar King Mobile, Gaviria will maintain his responsibilities as a business professor at the University of La Verne. There, he educates both undergraduate and graduate students across business, management and marketing courses.

Gaviria earned a doctorate in Organizational Leadership from Liberty University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Redlands. He holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Cal Poly Pomona. He is also bilingual with fluency in English and Spanish.

Polar King Mobile is North America’s first company to offer small, affordable refrigerated and freezer trailer solutions. These units, designed and engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use, require only 110V (15 AMP) for power.

Every PKM unit features a seamless fiberglass design to promote a sanitary environment that remains independent of extreme external temperatures. PKM cold storage solutions are ideal for a variety of industries, including foodservice, catering, farming, hunting, baking – and any other setting that requires mobile cold storage.

To learn more about Polar King Mobile, visit polarkingmobile.com or call (866) 536-1266.

About Polar King Mobile

Polar King Mobile was founded in 2020 to provide North America with the first affordable, small, refrigerated trailer solution. The company’s refrigerated and freezer trailers, engineered specifically for outdoor and over-the-road use, feature a 100% seamless fiberglass design with a continuous surface. Polar King Mobile trailers are used by single-unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies, and many others requiring dependable outdoor refrigeration. For more information, visit polarkingmobile.com or call (866) 260-4686. Polar King Mobile is located at 4410 New Haven Ave Suite A, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA.