Godshall’s Expands Distribution of Products at Meijer and Shoprite Stores

SOUDERTON, PA – Godshall’s continues to expand their portfolio of products at ShopRite and Meijer stores this Fall. Starting next month, and just in time for holiday entertaining, shoppers can find Godshall’s Beef Bacon at Meijer stores and Godshall’s All-Natural Turkey and Beef Kielbasa, and Smoked Beef Sausage at all ShopRite locations.

“Godshall’s is dedicated to producing premium smoked meats, and as the market leader in beef bacon and America’s third largest turkey bacon brand, we’re excited to introduce even more Godshall’s products to Meijer and ShopRite customers,” said Eva Balazs, Director of Marketing for Godshall’s Quality Meats. “The timing couldn’t be better as many will be gearing up for holiday entertaining in just a few weeks. Our bacon and sausage products are made with high-quality ingredients and are great for enhancing recipes whether you’re looking for a flavorful breakfast side or adding a twist to an appetizer.”

Godshall’s Beef Bacon

Godshall’s Beef Bacon is crafted with high-quality U.S. raised beef and is real wood smoked with a signature blend of hardwoods such as hickory and applewood. It can be fried, baked, microwaved or cooked in an air fryer for a crispy texture, and a rich, meaty, smokey and savory flavor. One slice contains four grams of protein, 45 calories, zero carbohydrates and is gluten-free. The bacon is delicious on its own or to elevate recipes like Beef Bacon Wrapped Caesar Salad Bites, Beef Bacon Wrapped Asparagus or a traditional favorite like bacon wrapped dates – perfect for the holiday season.

Godshall’s Beef Bacon will be available at Meijer stores for $9.99.*

Godshall’s Turkey and Beef Kielbasa and Smoked Beef Sausage

ShopRite is expanding their selection of Godshall’s offerings with the addition of Godshall’s Turkey and Beef Kielbasa, and Smoked Beef Sausage next month. Godshall’s Sausages and Kielbasa are all-natural, real wood smoked, fully cooked, and exclusively made with quality cuts of whole muscle U.S. raised, cage free turkeys and U.S. raised beef . Containing flavorful ingredients such as cracked pepper, real garlic, and spices, they are made from coarse ground meat with no MSG, gluten or added nitrates. Both products come in a versatile split rope form and are perfect for grilling or as an ingredient in pasta or rice dishes for added protein.

Find Godshall’s Turkey Kielbasa at ShopRite stores for $4.99 and their Beef Sausage and Kielbasa for $5.99.*

For more recipes and inspiration, or where to find more Godshall’s products visit www.godshalls.com.

*Prices may vary at some locations.

About Godshall’s

Established in 1945, Godshall’s has flourished into a dynamic enterprise with over 500 dedicated employee-owners, and facilities in Telford, Lebanon, and Souderton, Pennsylvania. The company is committed to supplying premium smoked meats to customers nationwide. On its journey from a local family butcher shop to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.