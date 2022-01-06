Godshall’s Launches Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon at Sam’s Club

TELFORD, PA – Godshall’s, an employee-owned, third-generation family business dedicated to producing premium smoked meat, is bringing innovation to the bacon category with the launch of Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon at Sam’s Club.

According to Nielsen, beef bacon sales have soared at retail over the past two years and sales volume has increased by over 15% in the last year alone.

Made with premium cuts of U.S. raised Angus beef, real wood smoked and seasoned with traditional steak house spices, this novel entry into the bacon category delivers on taste, versatility and nutrition with 50% less fat than pork bacon, five grams of protein and only 40 calories per slice, with no chemical preservatives.

“The sensory panel testing we did at Louisiana State University with both consumers and food scientists told us our Angus Steak Bacon was craveable and indulgent and had extremely high purchase intent scores. Unlike traditional beef bacon made from whole beef navels, Godshall’s new Angus Steak Beef Bacon is chopped and formed allowing us to have consistent control of the fat content and other attributes which make this our product really special. Having a superior taste profile with half the fat of traditional pork bacon is what makes this product stand out in the bacon category” said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall’s Quality Meats.

Godshall’s Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon debuted on January 1st at more than 260 Sam’s Club stores in 20 states including: Al, GA, SC, LA, MS, TN, TX, NC, VA, KY, OH, WV, CO, NM, SD, CA, HI, AZ, UT and NV. They are sold in a 24-ounce club package with a retail price of $12.98. Following the launch at Sam’s Club, it will also be available at retailers in a 10-ounce package.

Angus Steak Uncured Beef Bacon cooks up just like regular bacon, and can be fried, baked, or cooked in an air fryer. It is extremely versatile and can be used in dishes across breakfast, lunch and dinner. For recipes and inspiration, visit https://godshalls.com/products/angus-steak-bacon/

About Godshall’s

Since 1945, Godshall’s has grown into a thriving company with facilities in Telford, Lebanon and Souderton, Pennsylvania. The Godshall’s, now in their third generation of leadership, remain dedicated to supplying premium smoked meat to customers nationwide. In 2017, Godshall’s converted to an employee-owned company with over 500 employee-owners. From a local family butcher shop, to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter and Facebook.