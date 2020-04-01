Bacon Left Out of Surge Beef and Eggs Are Getting From Lockdowns

Michael Hirtzer, Bloomberg Meat & Poultry April 1, 2020

As restaurants around the U.S. close, prices for the cut of pork used to make bacon have plunged to lows not seen since Bill Clinton was president.

Pork bellies have tumbled to about 41 cents per pound — the lowest since 1999 — according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, compared with 93 cents two weeks ago.

That’s in contrast to some other foods such as eggs and beef that have surged as people prepare more meals at home during coronavirus lockdowns.

