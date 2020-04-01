United Fresh Produce Association Launches United Fresh LIVE!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the United Fresh Board of Directors has made the decision to move from an in-person event in San Diego this June to United Fresh LIVE!, a new, free virtual event that will connect customers, suppliers and colleagues across the industry.

“During these past few weeks, we’ve all learned something about connections,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “While we can’t wait to join with industry friends again in person, we’ve also realized that we’re connecting today in new ways. We’re all online, with video streaming, face-to-face chats, and group interactions that, just a month ago, we didn’t know how to do.

“United Fresh LIVE! is an innovative solution to an unprecedented challenge. Businesses across the supply chain are clamoring for information and connections,” said Michael Muzyk, President, Baldor Specialty Foods, and Chairman, United Fresh Board of Directors. “As we’ve learned to adopt online platforms to conduct our daily business, offering this free virtual event broadens our opportunity to deliver real value to thousands of industry members at a time when they need it most.”

United Fresh 2020 LIVE! will debut the week of June 15, 2020 and will feature live keynote presentations, roundtable discussion groups, networking interaction among different communities, and a robust expo floor where exhibitors and attendees can share information, view videos and other content, chat live and make the same connections one would at an in-person event.

“In the coming days, United Fresh will be working with our exhibitors and sponsors to build out our virtual platform that delivers live experiences, valuable content and new connections to industry members around the world,” said Danny Dumas, Senior Vice President, N.A. Sales, Marketing and Product Management, Del Monte Fresh Produce, and Chairman-Elect of United Fresh. “United Fresh LIVE! is a testament to the quick-pivot thinking to ensure that our industry can continue to gather and thrive, even in these unprecedented times.”

United Fresh LIVE! will debut at www.unitedfreshlive.org, with preliminary information and sneak peaks in the coming weeks. To stay informed, subscribe to United Fresh LIVE! on the website to ensure announcements will be delivered direct to your inbox.



Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.