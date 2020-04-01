Eco-Products Unveils Meat and Produce Trays as Compostable Option for Supermarkets, Food Processors

BOULDER, Colo. – Eco-Products®, a Novolex™ brand, is introducing new meat and produce trays made from sugarcane, making them the ideal choice for grocery stores and food processors seeking compostable options.

The grease- and cut-resistant trays are designed for any food item that needs to be packaged for the refrigerator or freezer. All are made from sugarcane, a rapidly renewable resource.

“These compostable trays are ideal for supermarkets and food processors seeking environmentally preferable packaging,” said Sarah Martinez, Senior Director of Marketing for Eco-Products. “We’re excited to offer them because the demand for sustainable options continues to grow.”

The trays, which are freezer safe and microwave friendly, come in a variety of sizes. Soak-proof versions are lined with PLA, a plant-based plastic. All of the trays are strong and durable and meet ASTM guidelines for compostability.

Eco-Products offers a host of innovative products — including bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers and utensils — made from renewable and recycled resources. They are available for sale at www.ecoproducts.com.

About Eco-Products®, PBC.

Eco-Products®, a Novolex™ brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.