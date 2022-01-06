In Virginia, Country’s Top Oyster-Breeding Facility Gets Upgrade to Match

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science plans to open a new oyster-breeding and research facility at its Gloucester Point campus by spring 2022.

Officials with VIMS, the environmental branch of William and Mary University, say it will take the shellfish operation to a new level — in more ways than one.

In the figurative sense, the new construction represents a monumental upgrade over the spartan structure that has housed the hatchery since 1975. It will, for example, be heated and air-conditioned, making conditions more comfortable for the staff and extending the growing season for the lab-raised bivalves. And its larger footprint will enable the facility to expand its oyster-growing capacity by 50%.

