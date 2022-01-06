Demand, Higher Prices Increase Poultry Value

RAYMOND, Miss. — Strong consumer demand for chicken is one part of the equation that added up to a nearly 40% increase in production value for Mississippi’s poultry industry in 2021.

The commodity held on to the No. 1 spot among all the state’s agricultural commodities, totaling an estimated value of $2.65 billion. 2021 marks the 27th consecutive year poultry has topped Mississippi’s value of production list. Final figures will be released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in April.

Higher prices also influenced this year’s value of production.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Picayune Item