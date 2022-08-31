LeMatic Inc. Names Teresa J Ruder as New Senior Sales Executive

Teresa J Ruder has been named Senior Sales Executive at LeMatic Inc. beginning in January of 2022. She will be assisting the sales team with their growth in the USA as well as strategic global markets.

An industry veteran of 22 years, Ms. Ruder began with the Burford team in 1999. She focused her career there in the Sales and Marketing departments and quickly became a key player, later advancing into managerial roles. After their acquisition in 2017 by Middleby Bakery, Ms. Ruder stayed on as Group Marketing Manager.

Teresa served a term on the Board of Directors for the American Society of Baking and subsequently as an Officer of the Board.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LeMatic Inc.