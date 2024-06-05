Longwood Dessert Factory to Close, Lay Off 137 Workers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fairfield Gourmet Food Corp. will close its Longwood dessert bakery and cut 137 jobs.

The New Jersey-based company, which owns the David’s Cookies brand, will close its 26,000-square-foot facility at 150 National Place in Longwood, according to a notice sent to the state on May 24. A total of 137 employees will be laid off, with job cuts starting July 31 and the plant closing no later than Dec. 31.

Layoffs will occur no later than Aug. 31, with some employees being placed on-call with pay and insurance before their termination. The company does not allow for bumping rights and a list of affected positions was not included in the notice.

