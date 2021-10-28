Many Think Bread Is Broken, but There’s a Hero to the Rescue

SAN FRANCISCO– Hero Labs, Inc. (“Hero”), a food tech company that recently raised over $30M to reinvent the global bread and baked goods industry, today announced the launch of its first product, a sandwich roll that looks, smells and tastes just like traditional bread – but boasts a significantly improved nutritional profile.

Led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cole Glass, Hero is backed by a roster of investors, including strategic venture capital firms, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures, Diamond-selling artist The Weeknd, and multi-platinum artist Lil Baby.

Hero investor Tom Brady recently shared that Hero Bread sandwich rolls are available exclusively at Subway® on his Instagram story. “I’m not the biggest bread guy, but there’s a new bread even I can eat,” said Tom Brady. “Now I’m pumped to get back to bread, all because of Hero. Truly unbelievable!”

Glass was born with severe food allergies related to pollen and is unable to eat nutrient-dense staples like fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts, which as he aged led him to eliminate carbs. As a bread lover allergic to most ingredients in non-traditional breads, Glass set out on a mission to create a better bread option. “By offering a bread that promises the same great taste as traditional bread without the negative health consequences, we’re solving a larger problem and providing consumers with a golden ticket to eat the foods they love without sacrifice,” said Glass.

Hero has partnered with Subway® to offer Hero Bread sandwich rolls in Boise, ID, Colorado Springs, CO, Des Moines, IA, and Savannah, GA through mid-December. Hero Bread can be selected as the bread choice for all Subway® sandwiches. Each 6-inch standard serving size has 0g sugar, 1g net carb, 100 calories, 12g protein and 26g fiber. “Subway® is proud to partner with Hero to offer the first bread in the quick service restaurant industry to have only 1g net carb. As we continue our ongoing transformation journey to make Subway® even better, Hero Bread is a product innovation that will help even more Subway fans to enjoy our delicious subs,” said Carrie Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Subway®.

Starting on November 5, 2021, consumers across the country can visit Hero’s website at hero.co to nominate a U.S. city for Subway® to bring Hero Bread to next, as well as enter for a chance to win Hero Bread rolls and branded swag as part of the Hero Bread Launch Sweepstakes*.

About Hero

Hero Labs, Inc. is a San Francisco-based food tech company that has raised over $30M in capital from partners that include Beyond Meat investors, GreatPoint Ventures, DNS Capital and Cleveland Avenue, as well as Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, Future Positive and Electric Feel Ventures. At Hero, we believe in enjoying the food we love without the negative consequences. Our mission is to break bread, remaking the traditionally empty-calorie staples into delicious, nutrient-rich foods. Hero Bread™ products are just as tasty as the original but with 0-1g net carbs, 0g sugar, fewer calories and more protein and fiber. For more information, visit hero.co and follow us on social media: @hero (Instagram), @hero (Twitter) and @HeroLabsInc (Facebook).

About Subway® Restaurants

As the world’s largest quick service restaurant brand, Subway® serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 40,000 restaurants every day. Subway® restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC

*See hero.co/sweepstakes for Official Rules; including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Subway® is NOT a co-sponsor of the Hero Bread Launch Sweepstakes.