The French Pastry School and Rouxbe Introduce New Cake Baking and Decorating Arts Course

VANCOUVER, B.C., AND BARRINGTON, R.I. – The French Pastry School, the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked, has once again joined forces with Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, to introduce a new course: Cake Baking and Decorating Arts. This immersive 180-day online course will help turn students into master cake decorators and bakers in the comfort of their own kitchens.

Developed by The French Pastry School master bakers, Jacquy Pfeiffer and Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., this immersive course dives into cake baking and decorating at the highest standard. The course includes 80 hours of instruction, more than 80 recipes ranging from classic sponge cake to traditional buttercream and at the end of the course, students will earn 80 credit hours from the American Culinary Federation and a certificate of completion.

“Creating beautiful cakes is truly an art form, but one that with the right techniques and tools, anyone can succeed at,” said Jacquy Pfeiffer, President and Founder of The French Pastry School. “This course is simply incredible — the breadth of what students will learn is both deep and wide in what it emcompasses. I cannot wait to see some of the creations that our students will construct.”

Highlights of the course include basics of baking, how to prepare your cake decorating studio, cornerstone ingredients, fillings and frostings, fondant making, buttercream and royal icing piping, hand-sculpting and making sugar flowers, chocolate figurines and other cake decorations. Throughout the course, students will receive Chef support, grading and individualized constructive feedback.

“This is by far the most comprehensive online cake baking and decorating arts course available, and we are proud to partner with The French Pastry School to bring this course to life,” said Ken Rubin, Chief Culinary Officer at Rouxbe. “This class is for everyone with a passion for cake decorating, from the novice looking for a solid foundation to more seasoned bakers looking to take their cake artistry to the next level.”

The inaugural Cake Baking and Decorating Arts course begins October 27, with subsequent cohorts available on an ongoing basis. Course content is 100% online and available 24 hours a day. Students also receive lifetime access to the course after course completion.

“We pride ourselves on providing students the support they need to become better, more confident bakers,” continued Rubin.

With this instructor-guided course, students have an opportunity to interact with the Rouxbe support team in multiple ways. This includes regular live online Q&A sessions for the student community. Additionally, there are discussion forums to engage with classmates and the French Pastry School and Rouxbe instructional team.

For more information and to enroll, please visit https://www.frenchpastryschool.com/cake-baking-and-decorating-arts-course/

The French Pastry School

Founded in 1995, The French Pastry School of Kennedy-King College at City Colleges of Chicago is the only major culinary school in North America dedicated to all things sweet and baked. FPS provides hands-on education taught entirely in our state-of-the-art kitchens by world-renowned chefs. Co-founders, Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F., and Jacquy Pfeiffer, James Beard Award-winning author, are both recipients of the French Legion of Honour Award, the most prestigious award given by France. Both chefs were featured in the “Kings of Pastry” documentary filmed by Oscar winner D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

About Rouxbe

Rouxbe the world’s leading online culinary school, was founded in 2005 to train people of all abilities to become better, more confident—even healthier—cooks in kitchens around the world. With high-definition videos, world-class instructors, peer support and interactive assignments, Rouxbe has set the bar as the new standard in culinary education, providing certificate-level instruction not only to quality restaurants and hospitality organizations but also to serious home cooks and career changers. Rouxbe’s revolutionary online platform delivers cutting-edge e-learning solutions that drive and measure learning outcomes and engagement while providing effective, lower-cost alternatives for training professional cooks. Rouxbe programs are also recognized by both the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and by WorldChefs as approved training programs.