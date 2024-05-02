Marissa Sertich Velie Named Executive Director Of Retail Bakers Of America

The Retail Bakers of America announced the choice of Marissa Sertich Velie as executive director. Velie steps into this role following more than 5 years as the education & certification director.

She will begin this new role immediately and use her inside knowledge of both RBA and the baking industry to expand on the momentum already evident.

Velie said of her new role, “I am overjoyed. I am a baker at heart and by training, and I have profound respect for our members. Our retail bakery members are dynamic, hard-working, resourceful entrepreneurs and it is my primary goal to provide them with a robust community where they can learn and grow. When bakers come together, it is a very powerful thing!”

Scott Calvert, RBA board president, said, “Most recently, in her role as our certification and education director, Marissa was instrumental in creating programs and partnerships that have taken our pillar of education to the next level. Having an extensive background in education and the food industry, Marissa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization.

As we continue to navigate through the dynamic landscape of the baking industry, Marissa’s strategic vision and leadership skills will be invaluable in driving the RBA’s mission forward. Her passion for promoting excellence in baking education, fostering innovative partnerships, and advocating for the interests of our members aligns perfectly with the values of the RBA.”

Calvert and the entire board agreed that Velie will positively impact the baking industry and achieve new heights of success.

ABOUT RETAIL BAKERS OF AMERICA

The RBA has a long history of supporting and promoting the retail baking industry, and the organization continues to be committed to this mission. As a trade association, RBA plays an important role in connecting buyers and sellers within the industry and is dedicated to helping baking businesses succeed. By providing support, resources, and networking opportunities, RBA helps bakers stay up to date on the latest trends and developments in the industry and ultimately helps them thrive in a competitive marketplace.