Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread Introduces Mascot, Frannie, Bringing a Legacy to Life

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, a cherished name in the baking industry, is thrilled to announce the official introduction of their iconic mascot, Frannie. With a rich history dating back to the 1960s, Frannie has been an integral part of the Martin’s bakery, adding a touch of joy and warmth to the brand.

Frannie has become a familiar face over the years, gracing Martin’s packaging, adorning transportation vehicles, and making memorable appearances at corporate events, including the triennial employee picnic. Originally, she came from a hand-drawn picture by Martin’s co-founder, Lloyd Martin. Frannie’s presence has extended beyond the confines of the bakery, as she even made her mark on the Martin’s Famous Bakery and Restaurant building.

Known for her infectious enthusiasm, Frannie’s favorite saying, “It’s the fun bakery,” reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an enjoyable and delightful experience for employees and customers. The embodiment of Martin’s commitment to quality and joy, Frannie has become a symbol of the company’s values.

Martin’s corporate values, deeply ingrained in the company culture, are the foundation that has fueled its success over the years. These values include: Dignity and Respect, Good Communication on a Unified Team, Brand Ambassadorship, Proactive Thinking, and Dedication to High-Quality Products and Excellent Customer Service.

To celebrate this historic moment, Frannie made her first public appearance in her newly designed costume at the Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg on New Year’s Eve. This family-friendly event featured a spectacular 12-foot-high pack of Martin’s Potato Rolls, creating a whimsical and unforgettable atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

The Potato Roll Drop, a unique twist on the traditional New Year’s Eve ball drop, captured the essence of Martin’s commitment to fun, family, quality, and community. Families gathered in the heart of Downtown Chambersburg, eagerly anticipating the countdown as the giant pack of potato rolls descended to mark the beginning of a new year and a new chapter for Frannie.

The event offered more than just a visual spectacle; it was a true celebration with live music, delicious food featuring Martin’s famous products, and activities for children. Attendees had the opportunity to meet Frannie in person, creating lasting memories and connecting with the brand in a meaningful way.

“Frannie’s first appearance at the Potato Roll Drop was nothing short of magical. It was heartwarming to see families come together, share in the joy of the occasion, and create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Julie Martin, grand-daughter to the founders and social media manager at Martin’s. “What a great way to start the year, with Frannie! It was, as we like to say, Frantastic!”

As Martin’s continues to grow and innovate, Frannie will play a central role in connecting with employees and customers, both young and old. The company looks forward to creating more memorable moments with Frannie as she becomes even a more well-known ambassador for Martin’s—letting everyone know that “It’s All About The Bun!” and talking about Martin’s number one potato bun.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin’s company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.